He then lied down on the floor and alleged that he faced a threat to his life from the SP. The high drama at the district magistrate’s residence was recorded on mobile phones of almost all the visitors and the video clips are now going viral on the social media.
Meanwhile, SP Akash Tomar said that the MLA is making false allegations against him.
“The MLA, Mr Dhiraj Ojha, had sat on a dharna at the residence of the Pratapgarh district magistrate. When I asked him not to misbehave, he raised false allegations against me. The DM was present with me at all times. The police had nothing to do with these events,” Tomar told NDTV.