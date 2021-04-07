Pratapgarh: Dramatic scenes were witnessed at the office of the district magistrate in Pratapgarh where BJP MLA Dheeraj Ojha, created quite a ruckus, alleging that the names of his supporters have been deleted from electoral rolls for the upcoming panchayat elections. The MLA, who represents the Rani assembly seat in the Vidhan Sabha, walked out of the office of the district magistrate with a torn kurta in his hands, alleging that he was beaten up by the newly appointed Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar. Also Read - Cop Takes Care of Baby While Mother Casts Vote in Tamil Nadu, Heartfelt Picture Goes Viral

He then lied down on the floor and alleged that he faced a threat to his life from the SP. The high drama at the district magistrate’s residence was recorded on mobile phones of almost all the visitors and the video clips are now going viral on the social media.

“Ek vidhayak ko maara kaptaan ne (the SP has assaulted an MLA). I had done nothing wrong. The SP wants to get me beaten. He is a dangerous man, he will get me killed,” he says in the video.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, SP Akash Tomar said that the MLA is making false allegations against him.