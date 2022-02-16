Hijab Row Latest Update: Amid ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, another fresh protest broke out in Ghaziabad. A video shared on social media showed policemen hitting the Muslim women protesters in burqa during the agitation against the hijab ban.Also Read - Swara Bhasker Gives Befitting Reply to Trolls Who Slammed For Her View on Hijab Controversy

The development comes at a time when the matter is being heard in the Karnataka High Court and the issue has led to sporadic protests across the country. After the video was widely shared on social media and some people criticised the police for the lathi-charge, the police said it is investigating the video. Also Read - Karnataka Hijab Row: Fresh Protests Erupt in Govt Colleges as Students Denied Entry Citing HC Order

Watch the video here: Also Read - Amid Hijab Row, Karnataka Imposes Section 144 in Tumakuru District Ahead of College Reopening

Hijab Protest failed in Ghaziabad in UP after Police applied mob dispersing tactics यूपी के ग़ाज़ियाबाद में हिजाब प्रदर्शन शुरू होते ही खतम, पुलिस ने किया हल्का बल प्रयोग pic.twitter.com/UuAaWJqzYQ — Live Adalat (@LiveAdalat) February 16, 2022

In the matter, a first information report, or FIR, has been filed by the police against the protesters. However, nobody has been arrested so far and the investigation is on, said police.

The police said in the FIR that they came to know that some 15 Muslims women without taking permission had gathered in Ghaziabad’s Sani Bazaar Road with anti-government posters. After getting information, when the police team reached there, the women started shouting slogans. Soon after that, the protesters got into a scuffle with the police.

Visuals in the video showed the policemen eventually using force to disperse the protesters. A woman in burqa was seen in the video trying to stop a policeman from hitting her with a stick.

Notably, the video that emerged on Wednesday is said to be a three-day-old video of police using batons to disperse the women protesters in Ghaziabad.

As per the updates from the police, the women protesters attacked the officers, which led to a scuffle. However, the matter was pacified later.