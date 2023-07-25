Top Recommended Stories

Hindon River Water Level Rises As Heavy Rains Lash Noida, Submerges Area Near Ecotech 3 | Watch

Due to an increase in the water level of Hindon River, the area near Ecotech 3 got submerged due to which many vehicles got stuck.

Published: July 25, 2023 7:02 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Noida: The area near Ecotech 3 in Noida was submerged due to incessant rains culminating in an increase in the water level of the Hindon River, leaving many vehicles stranded.

