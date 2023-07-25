Home

Uttar Pradesh

Hindon River Water Level Rises As Heavy Rains Lash Noida, Submerges Area Near Ecotech 3 | Watch

Due to an increase in the water level of Hindon River, the area near Ecotech 3 got submerged due to which many vehicles got stuck.

Noida: The area near Ecotech 3 in Noida was submerged due to incessant rains culminating in an increase in the water level of the Hindon River, leaving many vehicles stranded.

#WATCH | Noida, UP: Due to an increase in the water level of Hindon River, the area near Ecotech 3 got submerged due to which many vehicles got stuck. pic.twitter.com/a5WOcLCH02 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

