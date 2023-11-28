Home

Hindu Temple In Uttar Pradesh Purified With Gangajal After Muslim MLA’s Visit

It is reported that one section of people was not in favour of her visit and they purified it with Gangajal amid the chanting of mantras after she left.

Chief of Badhani Chafa's Nagar Panchayat Dharamraj Verma, where the temple is located, led the purification. (Representational Image/IANS)

Uttar Pradesh: Gangajal (water of the Ganga River) was used to perform the “purification” ritual of a temple in the Siddharthnagar District of Uttar Pradesh. The ritual was carried out after Sayeda Khatoon, a Muslim MLA of the Samajwadi Party (SP) paid a visit to the temple. Doomariyaganj SP MLA Sayeda Khatoon had on Sunday visited the Samay Mata temple at the invitation of the local people to participate in a “Shatchandi Mahayagya.” It is reported that one section of people was not in favour of her visit and they purified it with Gangajal amid the chanting of mantras after she left.

Chief of Badhani Chafa’s Nagar Panchayat Dharamraj Verma, where the temple is located, led the purification. Dharamraj Verma said that Sayeda Khatoon was invited by some “unrighteous” people.

“Because Sayeda Khatoon is a Muslim and eats cow meat, her visit to this holy place had made it impure. After this purification, this place has now become completely pure and suitable for worship. Such an act should never be tolerated,” said Verma.

Sayeda Khatoon told PTI from Lucknow that she being a people’s representative would continue to visit places related to all religions and sects and would not be deterred by any such acts.

“Many Brahmins and saints of the area are associated with me and had invited me to the ‘Samay Mata temple’ about ten days ago. I honour all religions, I am a legislator for all the people in the area and will go wherever I am invited,” said Khatoon who is known to have got several temples renovated in the area.

She said that Verma is an elected member who is associated with the BJP and Hindu Yuva Vahini, a right-wing group started by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The pujari of the temple, Sri Krishna Dutt Shukla, said the MLA was invited for the “Mahayagya” and she had come there in the evening adding that the SP MLA remained there for some time and talked about amity in society before leaving.

“The next morning Verma and his team came here and questioned me why she had been called and said the temple had become impure because of her presence. They then sprinkled Gangajal and carried out the cleaning exercise,” Shukla said.

Samay Mata temple is a revered religious site for Hindus located in the Siddharthnagar district on the banks of the Rapti River. Devotees from the neighbouring country Nepal and nearby districts too visit the temple.

(With PTI inputs)

