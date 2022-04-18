Kanpur: During a Ramotsav programme held by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, Sadhvi Ritambhara said that now every Hindu should have at least 4 children. Out of the 4 children, two should be handed over to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or Vishwa Hindu Parishad so that they can contribute to the national sacrifice, said Sadhvi Ritambhara. The family can keep the other children to themselves, she added.Also Read - Time ripe for Ram temple's construction: Sadhvi Ritambhara

Speaking about the event, Sadhvi further said that thousands of Shri Ram forms were worshiped in Ramotsav. “It is a privilege to be a devotee of Rama on this beautiful occasion. To become a devotee of Rama, one has to imbibe Ramatva because Rama is a symbol of undefeated virility. Political parties divided Hindus, but Shri Ram’s conduct will unite the entire society,” she added.

Earlier on Sunday, an organisation of controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand asked Hindus to give birth to more children to avoid India becoming an Islamic country. The priest, who is out on bail in the Haridwar hate speech case, had earlier this month in Mathura urged Hindus to produce more children to prevent the country from becoming “Hindu-less” in the coming decades.

The Akhil Bhartiya Sant Parishad’s Himachal Pradesh in-charge Yati Satyadevanand Saraswati said that India is a democratic country as Hindus are in majority. But Muslims are increasing their population by giving birth to many children in a planned way, he claimed on the first day of the organisation’s three-day ‘Dharam Sansad’ at Mubarakpur in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district.

“That is why, our organisation has asked Hindus to give birth to more children to avoid India becoming an Islamic nation,” said Saraswati.

In view of the meeting, which is being attended by Yati Narsinghanand, Annpurna Bharti and several other seers and priests form across the country, the Himachal Pradesh Police in a notice to Saraswati has instructed him that no instigating language should be used against any religion or caste.

Issuing the notice under section 64 of Police Act, 2007, the SHO of the Amb police station in Una district has stated that appropriate legal action would be taken if such instructions were not adhered. Saraswati said India will be made into an Islamic country like neighbouring Pakistan when Muslims are in majority. “That is why, our organisation has asked Hindus to give birth to more children to avoid India to become an Islamic nation”, he added.

When asked will not it be against the national policy of two children, he said, “There is no such law in our country asking citizens to give birth to only two children.”

(Inputs from PTI)