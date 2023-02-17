Home

Out On Morning Walk, Man Dragged Under Car for 3 Kilometres in UP, Dies in Hospital

Police said the man was dragged for about 3 kilometres before the locals chased down the vehicle and rescued him from underneath with great difficulty.

Identified as Umesh Kumar, the victim succumbed to injuries at a primary health care centre, police said.

Lucknow: In another hit-and-run case, a 22-year-old man was on Friday killed after he was hit by a speeding car and then dragged for three kilometers under the vehicle in Uttar Pradesh. Identified as Umesh Kumar, the victim succumbed to injuries at a primary health care centre, police said.

A native of village Sirasola in Uttar Pradesh, the man was on his way for a morning walk when he was hit by the speeding car. After the accident, the man fell on the car’s bonnet and got stuck under the left front wheel of the vehicle, Ashok Kumar, Station House Officer, Bilsi Police Station, said.

Police said the man was dragged for about 3 kilometres before the locals chased down the vehicle and rescued him from underneath with great difficulty.

Soon after the incident, the car driver was arrested and taken into custody and being interrogated.

The incident comes after a woman was killed after her scooty was hit by a car and she was dragged for 13 kilometers in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area this New Year’s eve.

In the incident, at least six people were charged under section 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the matter which in its wake gave rise to several protests and a heated political debate on crime rise in the national capital.

