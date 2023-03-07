Home

Uttar Pradesh

Kanpur Dehat Schools to Remain Closed for 3 Days on Holi

Kanpur Dehat Schools to Remain Closed for 3 Days on Holi

The order is applicable to all board schools and the institutions will remain closed on March 7, 8 and 9 for Holika Dahan and Holi.

Students play Holi on a road after appearing in their exam. (PTI Photo)

Kanpur: A three-day holiday has been declared by the BSA on account of Holi in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district. The order is applicable to all board schools and the institutions will remain closed on March 7, 8 and 9 for Holika Dahan and Holi.

Earlier, the government had only announced March 7 as holiday for Holika Dahan and March 8 for Holi. However, various teacher organizations were demanding that March 9 be declared a local holiday. Accepting their demand letter, District Magistrate Neha Jain later announced March 9 as a local holiday.

You may like to read

Kanpur Dehat BSA Riddhi Pandey said that there will be a holiday from March 7 to 9 (Class 1 to 08) in all council/recognized and aided primary, upper primary schools. Regarding which instructions have been issued.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.