New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued a notification and said that no procession would be carried out without prior permission for Holi celebrations due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. People above 60 years, children below 10 years, and those having comorbidities, have been advised to remain indoors during the festival. While Holi falls on March 29 and Holika Dahan on its eve on March 28. Also Read - UP Schools Upto Class 8 To Remain Closed Till March 31 Amid Rise in COVID Cases

The guidelines, issued by chief secretary RK Tiwari, further state that persons coming from states that have a high virus load, will have to undergo Covid tests. Moreover, dedicated COVID hospitals will continue to remain operational in every district and tracking, testing and treatment will be aggressively pursued. The corona help desks are also being revived. Also Read - Holi 2021: How to Protect Your Eyes This Holi If You Wear Contact Lenses

Read the official notification here: Also Read - Coronavirus Scare: Delhi May Ban Holi Gatherings, Says Report