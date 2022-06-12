Fatehpur (UP): People often go an extra mile to ensure proper care of a loved one in times of sickness and it’s not an unusual thing to do. However, enlisting seven government doctors to take care of an ill cow, definitely seems a bit much. The incident pertains to UP’s Fatehpur where Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) has deputed seven veterinarians to treat the ailing cow of District Magistrate Anupriya Dubey.Also Read - Prophet Remarks Row: Hundreds Arrested; Mamata, Yogi Warn Of Stern Action Against Rioters | Top Developments

In an order dated 9 June, CVO Dr. S K Tiwari has deputed seven veterinary doctors, one for each weekday, to take care of the ailing cow. The order letter states that the vets will perform daily check-ups of the sick bovine, twice a day in the morning and in the evening. They will also submit a report to the Chief Veterinary Officer after performing these check-ups, it reads.

A copy of the letter has gone viral on social media, raising eyebrows against the Uttar Pradesh bureaucrat and CVO's behaviour. The letter also warns that any laxity in duty would be unpardonable.

(With inputs from IANS)