Gorakhpur: In hopes of pleasing the Rain God, a group of people organised a wedding of frogs in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. The strange wedding happened on July 19, after observing all rituals. Radhakant Verma, who organised the event, said, “It is a time-tested belief that frog weddings are held to bring in rains. We have had a long dry spell and farmers, in particular, are upset over the delay in sowing paddy.”Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Frog Hiding In This Photo Within 30 Seconds?

“It’s an important ritual. They have been married off. I prayed to God and I am hopeful that it will rain,” Verma added.

The people at the wedding had a tough time keeping the frog couple in place and scores of people witnessed the event when all mantras and shlokas were chanted by a group of priests.

Watch the video here:

The guests were later treated to dinner by the organisers.