‘House Tax Half, Water Tax Maaf’: How AAP Is Trying To Woo UP Voters Ahead Of Civic Polls

The party is hoping to ride on the Delhi model of governance which includes waiving off water bills, reducing electricity bills, mohalla clinics and other SOPs.

Uttar Pradesh Civic Polls: Buoyed by the success of the Delhi civic polls, the Aam Aadmi Party has promised to reduce house taxes by half and waive off water taxes in municipal bodies if it wins the Uttar Pradesh civic polls. Sanjay Singh, the party’s UP in charge, launched the party’s slogan — “House Tax Half, Water Tax Maaf” — to woo the voters. The party is hoping to ride on the Delhi model of governance which includes waiving off water bills, reducing electricity bills, mohalla clinics and other SOPs.

“The people of Delhi gave the AAP a chance and the party gave them a clean city, mohalla clinics and the best education system. Even the Punjab government is working on the Delhi model,” Singh said.

यू पी के 633 नगर निकायों में प्रभारियों की घोषणा।

सभी सीटो पर लड़ेगी AAP

हाउस टैक्स हाफ़,वाटर टैक्स माफ़।

15 दिनों तक सदस्यता अभियान।

नगर पंचायत के वार्ड में 100

नगर पालिका में 500

नगर निगम में 1000 सदस्य बनाये जायेंगे।

निकायों में नगर व वार्ड कमेटियों का गठन। — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) March 12, 2023

AAP To Contest UP Civic Body Elections On All 763 Seats

The party has decided to contest from all 763 seats in the upcoming civic body elections. The AAP declared in-charges for 633 urban local body seats in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and said the party will contest from every constituency. The party will reach out to the public and ask them to give the AAP an opportunity to clean their cities.

AAP Attacks BJP For Misusing Probe Agencies Against Opposition

Alleging that central agencies are being misused to target opposition leaders, Singh said, “I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi that every day he is targeting opposition leaders. In Bengal, the CBI has lodged 30 cases against the TMC; against Congress, they have lodged 26 cases; in Bihar, 10 cases have been lodged against the opposition; the BSP has five cases, the Samajwadi Party has four cases against them, the NCP has three cases; in Kashmir, the National Conference has three cases. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the government is targeting every opposition party and its leaders. Modi should order to kill all the opposition leaders in an encounter and then he can sleep peacefully.”

