Barabanki: A major accident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki when 18 labourers were crushed to death after a double-decker bus parked on the roadside was hit by a speeding truck. The tragic accident also left 19 people injured, with 10 of them in critical condition. The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday on the Lucknow-Ayodhya National Highway under the Ram Sanehighat police circle in Barabanki. All the injured have been referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, meanwhile, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic accident. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.Also Read - Barabanki Mishap: 18 Labourers Sleeping on Road Crushed to Death After Truck Rams Into Bus in UP

Here’s a sequence of events that led to the tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki:

The private bus was on its way to Bihar from Ludhiana in Punjab. According to a report by Bhaskar, nearly 130 passengers were on board the bus. Passengers of another bus had also boarded the bus after their vehicle suffered some damage in Hisar.

The bus was later halted following an axle breakdown. The driver had decided to park the bus on the Kalyani river bridge to fix the issue.

Most of the bus passengers got down from the bus and slept on the roadside.

In the meantime, due to heavy rains and poor visibility, a truck coming from Lucknow at a high speed hit the bus. The collision was so strong that most of them died on the spot.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and started the rescue operation. It was raining heavily when the accident took place and this posed some problems in the rescue operation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and directed officials to extend all possible help to the victims.