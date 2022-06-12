Noida: Even though India progressed far ahead in the world when it comes to online and Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions, cyber fraud cases have totally gone up. However, in one such case reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, a man turned out to be lucky and was saved from an online fraud just because he had 1 paisa less in his bank account.Also Read - Cybercrime: Lucknow Family Cheated Of Rs 16 Lakh

As per an IndiaToday report, the man Sunil Kumar, a resident of Darin village in Greater Noida was saved from an online fraud of Rs 10,000 as he just had Rs 9,999.99 in his bank account while the cyber fraudsters initiated a transaction of Rs 10,000 to which the man received an alert.

The incident reportedly happened on June 2, and Kumar had to transfer Rs 22,000 to one of his relatives. However, the amount was deposited to some unknown account after he mistakenly entered the wrong account number. Realizing the error, Kumar immediately informed his bank about the same but received no help, following which he took to Twitter and asked for help by tagging the bank's official Twitter handle.

It is believed that the cyber frauds spotted Kumar’s tweet and immediately became active and tried to mislead him by contacting him and making him download an application on his phone. Soon, they got Kumar’s bank details and first initiated a transaction of Rs 2,000 but failed. Subsequently, they initiated a transaction of 10,000 for which Sunil received an alert message as he only had Rs 9,999.99 in his bank account. The transaction failed again due to a lack of just one paisa in Kumar’s bank account.

Receiving the alert messages, Kumar realized he was a cybercrime victim and immediately filed a complaint with the cyber cell of Noida Police.