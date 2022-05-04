Lalitpur /Uttar Pradesh: In yet another shocking and shameful incident, a 13-year-old rape survivor, who had gone to register her complaint, was allegedly raped again by the in-charge of a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur. The victim stated that she was gangraped by four men, for which she went to the police station to lodge her complaint. Meanwhile, a criminal case filed against the accused official, Station House Officer (SHO) Tilakdhari Saroj. Besides, he has also been suspended.Also Read - Two Tribal Men, Accused Of Cow Slaughter, Beaten To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni; 20 Arrested

Police stated that the matter has been registered under Pali station, where the minor alleged that she was lured by four youth and was taken to Bhopal on April 22 and raped. The teenager somehow escaped and reached her home and went to the police to register a complaint where the station in-charge allegedly raped the teenager before handing her over to the Childline Welfare committee.

When the teenager was questioned by the ChildLine officials, the victim narrated the whole incident, after which the ChildLine welfare committee reached out to the Lalitpur Superintendent of police about the crime. Following this, the SP immediately filed a case of gang-rape against six people including SHO Tilakdhari Saroj.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nikhil Pathak said that a team has been constituted for the arrest of all the accused. “One accused has been arrested and he is being interrogated. The SHO including the others accused is absconding. They will be arrested soon,” added the SP.