Mathura: Even amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, hundreds of devotees gathered to play ‘Kapda Fad’ Holi or ‘Huranga’ in Dauji Temple in Mathura’s Baldeo area on Tuesday. Also Read - Woman Punishes Husband by Stabbing 3-year-old Son to Death As She Was Stopped from Visiting Her Parents on Holi

“Everywhere people play Holi but here in Dauji Temple, we play Huranga, which is called ‘Holi khasam huranga’,” sa devotee said. “The sister-in-law tears the clothes of her brother-in-law and beats them fiercely,” he added. Also Read - UP: 7 Drown While Bathing After Holi Celebrations in Deoria & Fatehpur

A video shared on Twitter showed dozens of devotees thronging the temple premises while flouting social distancing. Watch the video below:

#WATCH | Devotees played ‘Kapda Fad’ Holi in the premises of Dauji Temple in Baldeo area of Mathura district yesterday. pic.twitter.com/dBznnzn773 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 31, 2021

The Uttar Pradesh government had issued directives for Holi celebrations that asked to ensure strict COVID-19 guidelines are followed. Further, no procession or public programmes were to be allowed on Holi without prior administrative permission.

This Holi is also known as the Huranga of the King of Braj. This Huranga festival does not end until the flag at the top of the temple is not covered with iridescent colour. People from all over the country reach here to see and play this form of Holi.

“This Huranga is played by Jagannath Swami and this is being celebrated for centuries. All the expenses of this festival are covered by the Dauji Temple authorities. This Holi was played by Lord Krishna with his sisters-in-law,” said another devotee.

Public celebrations of Holi were prohibited in most parts of the country this time around due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

(With ANI inputs)