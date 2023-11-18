Home

Uttar Pradesh

ICC World Cup Final: UP Congress Workers Perform ‘Havan’; Pray For Team India’s Victory | WATCH

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai performs a 'havan' at the party office for Indian team's victory in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023’s final against Australia, in Lucknow, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)

ICC World Cup Final 2023: Uttar Pradesh Congress workers, led by state unit chief Ajay Rai, Saturday performed a ‘havan’ at the party headquarters in Lucknow to pray for the victory of Team India in finals of ICC Cricket World Cup against Australia tomorrow.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai, organized the ‘havan’ at the party headquarters and prayed for India’s victory against Australia in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Rai expressed confidence that Team India will emerge victorious in the final against Australia and once agains bring the World Cup home as Indian cricketers have been playing exemplary cricket in the tournament so far.

Priests chanted mantras and performed special puja for India’s success in the tournament, a party release said.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

An LED screen will be installed at the party headquarters on Sunday for live telecast of the match, the release added.

Meanwhile, a special havan was performed at the renowned Mankameshwar temple in the state capital for the success of the Indian side in the World Cup final match.

India is the only unbeaten side in the World Cup tournament so far with ten wins on the trot. Team India steam-rolled all opponents in the group stages and then went over New Zealand in the semi-finals on the back of splendid centuries by Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer and yet another menacing bowling performance by Mohammad Shami who ended up with a 7-wicket haul and was named Man of the Match for his contribution.

India will be entering the World cup final as clear favourites, however, the Australian side– who are playing their eight world cup final and have a knack of winning big games when it matters most– will not be simple pushovers and are expected to the give the Indian side the fight of their lives.

Jam-packed crowds at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, along with 1.4 billion countrymen will be cheering on the national side as India hopes to win the World Cup for a third time in history.

(With inputs from agencies)

