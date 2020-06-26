New Delhi: A day after the Uttar Pradesh child rights panel sent her a notice with regards to her remarks over an incident at a state-run shelter home in Kanpur, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led state government, remarking that it was wasting its time in ‘threatening’ her, adding that ‘I am Indira Gandhi’s granddaughter’ and not an undeclared spokesperson of the BJP like some opposition leaders. Also Read - Give Strong Message to China, Stop Kneeling Down: Priyanka Gandhi

She tweeted in Hindi: "As a public servant, my responsibility is towards the people of Uttar Pradesh. And that responsibility is to present the truth, and not government propaganda, in front of them. The Uttar Pradesh government, through its various departments, is wasting its time by threatening me'.

"Take whatever action you want to take. I will keep presenting truth to the people. I am the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi and not an undeclared spokesperson of the BJP like some opposition leaders", she further remarked.

.. जो भी कार्यवाही करना चाहते हैं, बेशक करें। मैं सच्चाई सामने रखती रहूँगी। मैं इंदिरा गांधी की पोती हूँ, कुछ विपक्ष के नेताओं की तरह भाजपा की अघोषित प्रवक्ता नहीं।..2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 26, 2020

Notably, on Sunday, the Congress leader had, in a Facebook post on Sunday, cited a media report to claim that 57 girls had tested positive for coronavirus at the state-run child shelter home in Kanpur, with two girls being “found” pregnant, including one HIV positive.

This led to the state human rights panel issuing her a notice on Thursday, asking her to file a reply within three days over what it said were ‘misleading’ remarks on the incident.

On June 22, a day after she shared aforementioned Facebook post, she had tweeted to say that of the 79 patients who had succumed to coronavirus in Agra, 28 died within 48 hours of being hospitalised, also taking a dig at the so-called ‘Agra Model’, which, at one stage, was applauded by the central government as well.

.. में धकेलने के जिम्मेदार कौन हैं? मुख्यमंत्रीजी 48 घंटे के भीतर जनता को इसका स्पष्टीकरण दें और कोविड मरीजों की स्थिति और संख्या में की जा रही हेराफेरी पर जवाबदेही बनाएँ। 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 23, 2020

Agra DM Prabhu Narayan Singh took cognisance of the tweet and asked her to take it down. It was, however, to no avail.