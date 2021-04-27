Noida: In the backdrop of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the state, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday requested the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to impose a two week lockdown to contain the spike in coronavirus cases. The high court’s request comes nearly a week after the Supreme Court stayed the Allahabad High Court’s order directing lockdown in five cities of the state. While hearing a suo moto case on the covid crisis in Uttar Pradesh, a bench led by Justice Siddhart Varma said, “I again request, if things are not in control then impose a two week lockdown. Please suggest it to your policy makers. It is blowing out of proportion, that is the first thing it seems.” Also Read - COVID19 Travel Restrictions in Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, And Tamil Nadu | All You Need to Know

"There is a shortage of doctors, there is a shortage of staff, oxygen, there is no L1, L2. Everything is good on paper, but the fact is that there is shortage. With folded hands, we request you to exercise your discretion," added Justice Varma.

Earlier on April 19, the Allahabad High Court ordered a complete lockdown in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur till April 26, after these cities started reporting a high virus load. The court said that all establishments, be it government or private, except financial institutions and financial departments, medical and health services, industrial and scientific establishments, essential services including municipal functions, and public transport, shall remain closed till April 26. The court also directed the state government to strictly enforce the curbs while responding to a Public Interest Litigation.