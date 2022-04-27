Ghaziabad: As many as eight students were injured after the lift of IMS college in Ghaziabad collapsed. According to media reports, three students were critically injured in the incident. Masuri SHO said that the police team has just reached the spot, out of 8 injured students, 3 are in critical condition and 5 are injured.Also Read - Ravi Shastri Shares Valuable Tips For England Cricket MD Rob Key On How To Succed In His New Role, Says Similar To His Situation

The injured are admitted to the nearby Columbia Asia Hospital. A team of police has arrived at the collage and initiated an investigation.