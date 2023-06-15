Home

In Freak Accident, Uttar Pradesh Couple Killed By Single Bullet. Here’s How

The victims, Anek Pal, 40, and his 38-year-old wife Suman, were killed by a single bullet, fired by Pal upon his wife as her held in close embrace.

Noida, UP: In a tragic yet bizarre accident, an Uttar Pradesh couple was reportedly killed by a single bullet, allegedly fired by the husband, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the victims, Anek Pal, 40, and his 38-year-old wife Suman, were killed by a single bullet, fired by Pal upon his wife as her held in close embrace.

The couple worked as daily-wage earners in Chandigarh and had come to their native place in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad where the incident took place.

Giving details, Superintendent of Police (Rural Moradabad) Sandeep Kumar, as per a PTI report, said the incident happened at the couple’s home in Khanpur village under the Bilari police station limits on the intervening night of June 13 and 14.

The senior officer said that as per initial investigation, the couple had not been on good terms recently and used to get into arguments frequently.

“The relatives, acquaintances and children of the couple told the police that the husband and the wife frequently fought over various issues. Of late, they had been fighting a lot,” SP Kumar said, adding that on the night of June 13, Anek Pal, after offering his prayers at home, held his wife in a close embrace and allegedly shot her.

“The same bullet hit the body of Anek Pal in his chest and crossed from his back. Both were injured with the gunshot and taken to a hospital but did not survive,” said the officer.

He said that no complaint has been filed by any of the relatives or family of the deceased couple, adding that their fights had escalated since last week when Suman lost her mobile phone while attending a wedding function.

The deceased are survived by four children—three sons and a daughter, he said.

Talking to news agency PTI, Police Circle Officer (Bilari area) Ankit Kumar said the gun used in the incident was a country-made pistol and an investigation is underway to find out how it was procured.

On suspicion of the husband performing occult practice prior to the incident, the officer said a probe was on to ascertain it.

Asked about the custody of the four children of the couple, Kumar said, “Right now the children are at their home in the village. Their maternal relatives have approached the police for their custody. The matter would be looked into in detail and further decision made accordingly in accordance with rules.”

(With PTI inputs)

