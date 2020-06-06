New Delhi: Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj has suspended a sub-inspector (SI) after a video, showing a police jeep crushing vegetables laid on the ground in a rural market, went viral on social media. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Extends Lockdown Till June 30; Temples, Malls, Hotels to Open From June 8

The SI, identified as Sumit Anand, was also transferred out of the Prayagraj district. Departmental action has also been initiated against him. The incident took place at a bi-weekly market in Ghoorpur area after the vegetable sellers reportedly did not leave the spot despite being directed by the police to do so.

Speaking about the incident, Prayagraj SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj said, “The market was scheduled to be held on Wednesdays and Fridays. When it was held on Thursday, he asked sellers to leave. But when he felt they aren’t listening and hooting instead, he did this. Our officer assessed loss of the sellers, they are being reimbursed.”

According to reports, the orders to suspend the SI and make him compensate for the vegetable sellers’ losses, came from no less than Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself, who took cognisance of the act after its video went viral on social media.

Notably, while during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, the police has generally been praised for its role in effecting the lockdown norms, there have also been reports and videos of policemen harassing vendors, including vegetable sellers.