Uttar Pradesh: A peculiar incident has been reported from UP's Maharajganj district where a nine-year-old- deceased boy was taken out from the graveyard and was being revived through witchcraft by an occultist and his family. The police have arrested the occultist and his family.

The incident took place in the Pharenda area of Ganeshpur village in Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the nine-year-old boy had died of the viral fever and had been buried in a nearby graveyard in his village. However, a local woman contacted and visited the deceased's family and claimed that the dead boy can be brought to life through the set of witch crafting.

Later the occultist took the kid's body from a graveyard and continued to perform the supernatural practices for five days. Days after the boy could not be revived, then the victim's family thrashed the occultist and his family.

The grieving family on the loss of the son had no option but to allow the superstitious plan. They dug the graveyard and took the body out. However, the occultist failed to resurrect the kid. After the failed practices, the victim’s family thrashed stripped off the occultist clothes. The whole incident is recorded on the camera. The video also showed a naked woman in the place of the boy’s graveyard.

A case has been registered in the Pharenda area on the grounds of defacing the graveyard, while a case has also been filed against the deceased family member for spreading the superstitious beliefs and thrashing the occultist.