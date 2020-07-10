New Delhi: Even as the entire nation is transfixed on Kanpur where notorious gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh Police in an encounter earlier today, another encounter took place in Bahraich, in which a criminal-just like Dubey, a history-sheeter, was gunned down. Also Read - Vikas Dubey Killed: From Hyderabad to Kanpur, a Tale of 2 Early Morning 'Encounters'

The criminal was identified as Panna Yadav alias 'Doctor'. He had a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. The encounter took place last night.

Addressing media, Bahraich SP Vipin Mishra said, "A notorious criminal, Panna Yadav, was injured in an encounter with Special Task Force at Ahiranpurwa village in Hardi area of Bahraich last night. He was rushed to district hospital where he died. He was a resident of Gorakhpur and was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000".

A notorious criminal, Panna Yadav, was injured in an encounter with Special Task Force at Ahiranpurwa village in Hardi area of Bahraich last night. He was rushed to district hospital where he died. He was a resident of Gorakhpur & carrying a reward of Rs 50,000: SP Vipin Mishra pic.twitter.com/b9UEWcRIXF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

Panna Yadav was wanted in criminal cases in ten districts, including Bahraiach, Gonda, Lucknow, Varanasi, Lakhimpur, Gorakhpur. He had more than 40 criminal cases registered against him. Weapons were also recovered from the encounter site.

He was traced to Bahraich through his mobile phone records after which a 15-member Special Task Force (STF) wnet to arrest him during which, however, an encounter broke out. The encounter took place on the outskirts of the village in Bahraich where he was found living.