New Delhi: In the wake of vote counting of Uttar Pradesh Election Results on March 10, sale and operations of liquor have been prohibited in the state, for the entire day, tomorrow, the excise department announced on Wednesday. Issuing a statement, the state excise department said that action will be taken against violators.

"In view of vote counting of Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 on March 10, sale and operations of liquor prohibited in the state for the entire day on Thursday. Action to be taken in case of violation", a statement issued by the state excise department read.

Meanwhile, preparations for the counting of votes in 403 constituencies in UP is underway. Counting in all the 75 districts of the state will begin at 8 am. The postal ballots will be counted first, and then the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted.

Almost all the exit polls have predicted that the BJP will return to power. They have forecast an increase in Samajwadi Party’s tally but not enough to form the government.

The exit polls have forecast double-digit numbers for the BSP and single-digit count for the Congress. Both the SP and BSP have dismissed the exit polls, claiming that they would win the poll comfortably and form their government in the state.