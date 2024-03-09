Home

Uttar Pradesh

India Was Entrenched In ‘Dark Age’, Anarchy Before PM Modi Came To Power In 2014: Yogi Adityanath

India Was Entrenched In ‘Dark Age’, Anarchy Before PM Modi Came To Power In 2014: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath Saturday asserted that the atmosphere in the country before 2014 resembled that of a 'dark age', but the same was changed in 'new India' when PM Narendra Modi and the BJP came to power.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in this file photo. (ANI)

Lok Sabha Polls: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday claimed that the country was living in a “dark age” before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. Addressing a public meeting in Chandauli, Adityanath asserted that the atmosphere in the country before the BJP rise to power was reminiscent of a “dark age” where distrust, scams and anarchy ruled the roost.

But today, it is a “new India” where security is guaranteed, culture promoted and economy is prospering, the CM said, while expressing confidence that Narendra Modi will return as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term and power India towards the promised goal of world’s third-largest economy.

Before and After

Comparing India’s progress before and after Modi took over in 2014, Adityanath said, the atmosphere in the country was like a dark age. There was distrust all around, respect for Indians was falling, there was a string of scams and anarchy. Naxalism and extremism prevailed in India.”

“Before 2014, But, the India you see today is a new India. Security is guaranteed here, culture is being promoted and the country is making a record of economic prosperity,” he said at the Chandauli public meeting where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 78 development projects worth Rs 743 crore.

Attacking previous governments, he said Chandauli was established as a district in 1997 but it lacks basic infrastructure such as a police line and residential and non-residential buildings for the tehsil even 27 years later.

“Today, the foundation stone for the construction of residential and non-residential buildings is being laid here in police lines,” he said.

‘BJP govt supports festivals, opposition instigated riots’

The chief minister also addressed a gathering at Jaunpur, where he said their sole aim should be to ensure the Modi government is re-elected at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to an official release.

He said opposition parties criticised events like ‘Jalabhishek’ in Kashi and “riots were organised” before festivals when they were in power.

Today, the government encourages and supports peaceful celebration of festivals, he said. “The government does not tolerate any mischief… and those who attempt such actions will have to pay the price,” he said.

Maharana Pratap statue unveiled

Adityanath unveiled a statue of Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap and announced 256 development projects worth Rs 899 crores for Jaunpur. These are related to roads, drinking water and overall development.

Besides, the chief minister gave away cheques, tablets, laptops and other items to the beneficiaries of different government schemes.

“When the country celebrates the centenary of independence, we need to envision the kind of India we desire. PM Modi had pledged the five resolutions for a developed India. Maharana Pratap stands as a great hero who broke the chains of slavery,” the CM said.

He said the country has undergone a transformation and is witnessing the emergence of a new India.

“While in the past, there were clashes over chanting Jai Shri Ram, now the world is coming to witness the Ayodhya dham.”

He said Jaunpur is witnessing an investment of Rs 3,300 crore as security environment has improved, the release added.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.