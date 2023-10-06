Home

Indian Railways Announces Renaming of THESE 3 Railway Stations In UP’s Pratapgarh District; Details Here

Pratapgarh (PBH) railway station has been renamed to Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh Junction while Antu (ANTU) has been renamed to Maa Chandika Devi Dham Antu while Bishnathganj (BTJ) to Shanidev Dham Bishnathganj.

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways has announced that three railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district have been renamed. As per the notification, the stations which have been renamed include Pratapgarh Junction, Antu station and Vishwanathganj station.

Uttar Pradesh | Pratapgarh railway station renamed to Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh Junction. Anti station renamed to Maa Chandika Devi Dham Antu and Bishnatganj renamed to Shanidev Dham Bishnathganj. pic.twitter.com/8JjK8CxmLl — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 6, 2023

The development has come after Pratapgarh MP Sangam Lal Gupta had sent a proposal to the Centre seeking renaming of three stations in the state.

