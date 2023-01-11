Home

Uttar Pradesh

Stinking Blankets, Bed Rolls Make Passengers Sick; Train Halted For 30 Mins To Provide Medical Aid

As railways provided stinking blankets to passengers, who got sick because of the stench, Lucknow-Varanasi train had to be halted for 30 mins so that doctors could attend to them.

3 passengers were attended to by railway doctors as train halted at Badshahpur station for 30 mins.

Lucknow: The Lucknow-Varanasi Krishak Express (15008) was halted for a brief period of 30 minutes in order to attend to three passengers who complained of nausea caused by stinking blankets and bed rolls provided by the railways. The passengers in the AC B5 coach of the train, a 70-year-old man and two women, were given stinking bedrolls and blankets and the stench of the used blankets was such that they felt nauseous and even got sick.

These three passengers, who had boarded the train at Lucknow’s Charbagh railway station, were attended to by a team of railway doctors at the Badshahnagar station where the train was stopped for 30 minutes for a medical emergency.

“After the passengers complained to the supervisor, the blankets and bedrolls were immediately changed. However, the passengers felt sick and complained of vomiting. Therefore, the train was stopped at Badshahnagar station for nearly 30 minutes,” said Pankaj Singh, chief public relations officer of North Eastern Railway (NER).

He added, “After the train was stopped at Badshahnagar station, the three passengers were attended by a team of railway doctors in the coach itself. The passengers were being given medicines as well, however, they declined them saying their condition has improved. After their proper check-up, the train left for its destination.”