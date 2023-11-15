Home

Uttar Pradesh

India’s First Elephant Hospital In Mathura Completes Five Years

India’s First Elephant Hospital In Mathura Completes Five Years

The hospital now boasts state-of-the-art equipment, including digital X-ray machines, dental X-ray machines, Photobiomodulation Therapy Unit, ultrasonography devices, and a dedicated indoor treatment enclosure for longer medical procedures.

In the five years of its existence, the treatment unit has provided care for over 20 elephants.

Elephant Hospital: India’s first elephant hospital, situated in Mathura, continues to redefine the landscape of advanced medical care for rescued elephants. Established in November 2018, the facility stands as a symbol of hope and innovation in the realm of elephant welfare and conservation. Over the past half-decade, the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital Campus in Mathura has continuously upgraded its medical facilities, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of elephant care. The hospital now boasts state-of-the-art equipment, including digital X-ray machines, dental X-ray machines, Photobiomodulation Therapy Unit, ultrasonography devices, and a dedicated indoor treatment enclosure for longer medical procedures.

Trending Now

The facility has incorporated a protected-contact (PC) wall that helps with regular check-ups as well as treatments of specific ailments for elephants in need of medical care. It also includes a hydrotherapy pool for pain relief, quarantine facilities for contagious diseases, and an observation deck with CCTV for round-the-clock care for elephants.

You may like to read

Over the years, the medical facility has carved its niche specialising in geriatric elephant care, wound care, eye issues, musculoskeletal issues, and neurological issues while prioritising tailored foot care and addressing mobility needs of rescued elephants. The hospital also includes a comprehensive pathology lab with automated haematology analysers for blood tests, serum biochemistry analysers to assess serum parameters, and a trinocular microscope for examining blood smears and conducting faecal parasite assessments.

In the five years of its existence, the treatment unit has provided care for over 20 elephants. Among them, the most recent addition is Rama, a makhna elephant that was used for begging and in wedding processions. Brought to the treatment unit at the behest of the forest department, Rama’s X-ray revealed a broken spine, and he is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. In addition to Rama, the treatment unit has also assisted other elephants in need, including severely malnourished pachyderms like India’s ‘skinniest’ elephant Lakshmi, as well as bull elephants like Raju who have since found a sanctuary at the elephant hospital.

To further the cause of elephant conservation and promote scientific research, the hospital also has an independent interpretation centre and an observation window for veterinarians, caregivers and biologists from around the world to visit and observe the practicalities of veterinary care for elephants.

Baiju Raj MV, Director- Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS said, “The hospital is designed to treat injured, sick or geriatric elephants and is equipped with a medical hoist for lifting elephants requiring critical care. The facility also houses a unique digital weighing scale and an elephant holding area with a dedicated indoor treatment enclosure for longer medical procedures.”

Dr. S Ilayaraja, Deputy Director- Veterinary Services, Wildlife SOS said, “The Elephant Hospital has played a crucial role in Rama’s treatment. Rama is currently undergoing treatment for multiple septic wounds on his body and ankles, and the use of laser treatment and hydrotherapy has been instrumental in alleviating his pain.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder & CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “Captive elephants often endure hardships, and even after rehabilitation, they depend on human care for their long-term well-being. The Elephant Hospital plays a pivotal role in facilitating this crucial ongoing care, bridging the gap between their past challenges and a brighter future.”

Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder & Secretary, Wildlife SOS said, “In our decades of experience rescuing and rehabilitating elephants, we’ve gained profound insights into providing comprehensive care for these majestic creatures. The Hospital is a step in the right direction, promoting medical research in providing scientific medical care to elephants all over the world.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.