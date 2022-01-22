Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Dharmendra Pratap Singh, who claims to be India’s tallest man, joined the Samajwadi Party on Friday. Making the announcement, Samajwadi’s state unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel said Singh has joined the party and added that this would make the party stronger ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.Also Read - Jailed Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Approaches Supreme Court Seeking Bail to Campaign in UP Elections

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh, the height of Dharmendra Pratap Singh is 2.4m (8 ft 1 in) tall. 46-year-old Dharmendra Pratap Singh has his name in the Guinness World Records and is also seen as one of the tallest men in Asia. Also Read - Ready To Withdraw From Poll Race If BJP Fields Honest Candidate From Panaji, Says Utpal Parrikar

Soon after he joined, the party posted a picture of Dharmendra Pratap Singh posing with party leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav.

“Dharmendra Pratap Singh of Pratapgarh acquired the membership of Samajwadi Party while expressing trust in the policies of the SP and the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav,” the party said.

“I am immensely popular and it is all because of my height,” Singh had told The Telegraph in an interview earlier.

As per the announcement from the EC, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will take place in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said his party will provide jobs to 22 lakh youths in the IT sector if it is voted to power in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

At the press conference, SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav also made a formal announcement that Yadav will contest the upcoming assembly elections from Karhal seat in Mainpuri.

Mainpuri is the Lok Sabha constituency of SP patriarch and Yadav’s father Mulayam Singh.

“Twenty-two lakh youths will be given jobs in the IT sector under the ‘Naukri-Rozgar Sankalp’ series by the Samajwadi Party after coming to power in the 2022 assembly elections,” Yadav said.