IndvsEng ICC World Cup 2023: Watch People Perform Special ‘Havan’ In Varanasi For Team India’s Victory

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and England will take place at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium today.

Varanasi: The entire nation has been swept up in a cricket frenzy ahead of the 29th ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and England, which takes place today at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, starting at approximately 2 pm. Cricket fans began flocking to the stadium in the morning. As the match approaches, people are fervently praying for the victory of the ‘Men in Blue.’ In the holy city Varanasi, special havans were performed ahead of the match, with people praying for a resounding victory for the Indian squad.

The Men in Blue are in the top four in the points table with a whopping five victories in five games. Now the Indian squad is looking forward to boosting their chances of qualifying for the semifinals. Meanwhile, England, the defending champions, sadly faced a fourth defeat in the World Cup 2023. They need to win the upcoming match to secure a place in the semifinal match.

