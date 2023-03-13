Home

Uttar Pradesh

Infant Dies In Noida Hospital Due To Doctor’s Negligence, Family Members Seek Action

Infant Dies In Noida Hospital Due To Doctor’s Negligence, Family Members Seek Action

After receiving information in this regard on Sunday, Kotwali Sector-20 police reached the spot and pacified the agitated family members.

The anxious family said that the infant was later admitted in a hurry after her health worsened but she died soon after.

Noida: After a 10-month-old baby girl died due to the alleged negligence of doctors and staff at Postgraduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH) in Noida, the bereaved family members created an uproar seeking action against the guilty. After receiving information in this regard on Sunday, Kotwali Sector-20 police reached the spot and pacified the agitated family members.

Badri Paswan, a resident of New Ashok Nagar, alleged that his granddaughter’s health deteriorated on Saturday and they rushed her to the hospital, where one Dr Umesh Reddy examined her and asked them to bring the child again if her health deteriorated further.

You may like to read

He added that at around 1 AM, when the child was again taken to the hospital as her condition worsened, the staff on duty administered an injection and asked them to come back the next day.

The child was vomiting continuously on Sunday at around 10 AM, but the receptionist at the hospital turned down their request to see a doctor. The receptionist said that their appointment number was 24 and the doctor would examine the baby only then.

The anxious family said that the infant was later admitted in a hurry after her health worsened but she died soon after.

Paswan alleged that hospital reports falsely stated that the child was brought dead and they were pressured by the doctors to sign the report. Police are investigating the matter.

(With inputs from IANS)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.