Ink Thrown At BJP Ghosi Bypoll Candidate Dara Singh Chauhan In UP’s Mau | Watch

After Dara Singh Chauhan got down from the car, some BJP workers garlanded him. A man, identified as Monu Yadav, threw black ink on him.

New Delhi: A young man threw ink at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dara Singh Chauhan while he was campaigning for by-election in Ghosi assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district on Sunday. Visuals of the incident doing the rounds on social media platforms showed the man hurling ink at Chauhan as the former UP minister stepped out of his car and was being welcomed by BJP workers.

Ink thrown at BJP Ghosi bypoll candidate and former minister Dara Singh Chauhan during election campaigning in Mau of Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/3qUcUbhqKF — Samarth Srivastava (@iSamarthS) August 20, 2023

“The incident occurred when Chauhan was being welcomed by party supporters at Adri Chatti after he attended a public meeting at a college located in Kopaganj block,” Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Singh Atri told news agency PTI.

After Chauhan got down from the car, some BJP workers garlanded him. A man, identified as Monu Yadav, threw black ink on Chauhan’s face and clothes, the officer said, adding further investigation is on.

VIDEO | Ink was thrown at BJP candidate Dara Singh Chauhan in Mau, Uttar Pradesh during the election campaign, earlier today. "Efforts are underway to nab the accused," said Additional SP Mahesh Singh Attri. pic.twitter.com/vE1VE4zCiR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 20, 2023

The video of the incident also appeared on social media. Chauhan returned from the area after the incident.

Following the incident, Chauhan said the attack on him shows that the opposition is “scared” of losing to him in the upcoming by-polls. “I went to participate in a program where someone threw ink on me. This clearly shows that they are scared of losing the elections,” Chauhan told ANI. The BJP leader added that he has filed a complaint against the perpetrators and action will be taken against them.

#WATCH | On Ink being thrown at BJP candidate Dara Singh Chauhan, he says "I went to participate in a program where someone threw ink on me. This clearly shows that they are scared of losing the elections. We have informed police regarding this, action will be taken against them" pic.twitter.com/ikOkbJYuGU — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 20, 2023

Who is Dara Singh Chauhan?

Significantly, Dara Singh Chauhan was elected from Ghosi seat in 2022 on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket, but last month he resigned from the Assembly membership and joined the BJP. He had switched from the BJP to the SP in January 2022 and was earlier a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

In the Adityanath cabinet from 2017 to 2022, Chauhan was Cabinet minister for Forests, Environment and Animal Husbandry and later, resigned from the cabinet on January 12 in 2022 ahead of the assembly polls.

Chauhan started his political career with the BSP and later joined the SP. He was elected to Rajya Sabha for two terms in 1996 and 2000 and as per the website of Rajya Sabha, he was elected as an SP candidate and was also the party’s national executive member.

Voting for the by-election will be held on this seat on September 5, while the counting of votes is on September 8.

(With inputs from Agencies)

