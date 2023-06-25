Home

Uttar Pradesh

Insect Found In Veg Thali On Uttar Pradesh Train, IRCTC In Damage Control

Insect Found In Veg Thali On Uttar Pradesh Train, IRCTC In Damage Control

"But a train has no pantry car the food services are the worst," rued the passenger.

The Railway Seva responded to his tweet.

Veg Thali With Insect: When we take up a journey by state-owned and state-controlled means of transport or even private players for that matter, we expect and deserve the best of comfort and service. It is not only a rule but our right as well as we pay for the same.

However, it is not always so.

You may like to read

Take for instance a Twitter post shared on Sunday where a man shared a picture of the meal he received during his train journey. The picture shows an insect in the vegetarian thali served to him on a train in Uttar Pradesh.

The post has been shared by आlok @The_filmylaunda with the caption: Hello @IRCTCofficial @IndianRailMedia @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva Take a look at the food services. Getting an insect in the food , of course the refund has been made. PNR number 2625325868. But a train has no pantry car the food services are the worst.

WATCH THE POST HERE

Hello @IRCTCofficial @IndianRailMedia @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva Take a look at the food services. Getting an insect in the food , of course the refund has been made.

PNR number 2625325868.

But a train has no pantry car the food services are the worst. pic.twitter.com/b4l522NnPL — आlok (@The_filmylaunda) June 25, 2023

The Railway Seva responded to his tweet. They tweeted: Your complaint has been registered on RailMadad and complaint no. has been sent through SMS on your mobile no. You may track your complaint via this link https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in/madad/final/home.jsp

Your complaint has been registered on RailMadad and complaint no. has been sent through SMS on your mobile no. You may track your complaint via this link https://t.co/5jRBcou3Uh -IRCTC Official — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) June 25, 2023

We did not intend for this unpleasant experience. Appropriate actions will be taken to ensure that such incidents will not repeat. Request you to share Mobile number preferably in Direct Message (DM) -IRCTC Official with us.

We did not intend for this unpleasant experience. Appropriate actions will be taken to ensure that such incidents will not repeat. Request you to share Mobile number preferably in Direct Message (DM) -IRCTC Official with us.

https://t.co/utEzIqB89U — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) June 25, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.