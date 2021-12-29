Kanpur: You might have heard of Godman or Conman but these days it is the CASHMAN from Kanpur – Piyush Jain – who is making headlines. On Wednesday, the intelligence team finally concluded its marathon raid that yielded cash over Rs 200 crore. The intelligence team that raided the premises have found his network extending across 50 countries. As per a report in news agency IANS, 100 samples of compounds have been sent to the lab for tests from the perfume and compound businessman Piyush Jain’s Kannauj’s house.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi's Visit to UAE Postponed Amid Omicron Scare

"Around 100 samples of compounds have been taken by the financial intelligence teams from the premises of Piyush Jain. He used to sell the compounds to different foreign clients. Our probe has suggested that he has links in around 50 countries," IANS quoted a source.

SBI Officials, 20 Note Counting Machines, 8 Days

The raids, which started on December 22, at Piyush Jain's house in Chhipati Mohalla of Kannuj concluded on December 29. The raids on the premises of Kanpur perfume trader Piyush Jain took eight days to conclude, the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) said Wednesday. Several documents, huge cash (photos of which have gone viral), gold and other precious materials were recovered during the searches.

Notably, the counting of notes was on for the past five days with the help of State Bank of India officials and 20 note counting machines. The notes were put in big cartons and sealed by the team. The financial intelligence teams had to take the help of extra labourers and a truck to take the cash to the SBI branch.

Political Slugfest

The seizure of cash at Cashman Piyush Jain’s house comes when the state is heading for polls. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections are due early next year and, the news and cash spectacle have become the talk of the country, fuelling the blame game.

The BJP is linking the money with the Samajwadi Party (SP), SP alleges that the businessman Piyush Jain has links with the BJP. Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party President, alleged that the recovery of unaccounted cash belongs to the BJP. Yadav said that the demonetisation has failed as exposed by the cash recovery.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also mounted a blistering attack on the Samajwadi Party when he said that ABCD for SP meant — A for ‘apradh’, B for ‘Bhai-Bhatija’, C for corruption and D for ‘Danga’. “BJP has wiped off this ABCD. When Piyush Jain was raided, it was Akhilesh Yadav who felt uneasy. Who does this money belong to?” he asked while addressing a rally in Hardoi.

23 kg gold, sandalwood oil worth Rs 6 crore, 500 keys, 109 locks and 18 lockers have been recovered during the raids.

(With IANS inputs)