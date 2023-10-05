Home

Intense Earthquakes to Hit Uttar Pradesh Soon, Seismic Expert From IIT Kanpur Warns

Earthquake Latest Update: Professor Javed Malik from IIT Kanpur talked about the probability of future earthquakes and said based on the history of seismic events, it is very likely that a strong earthquake will hit soon.

The IIT Kanpur expert also explained the recent surge in earthquake activity and highlighted the geological factors behind such occurrences.

Lucknow: Barely two after massive earthquake tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region, a seismic expert from IIT Kanpur has predicted that earthquake tremors in Uttar Pradesh and surrounding states are likely to be more intense in the near future.

Professor Javed Malik from IIT Kanpur while predicting earthquake for the states said urban centers along the banks of the Ganges are likely to experience more potent tremors in the future. He further added that the historical pattern of earthquakes suggests that a strong one is likely to occur in the near future.

Talking about the cities that are most vulnerable to high-intensity earthquakes, Professor Malik said, “The cities located along the banks of the Ganges will bear the brunt of the earthquake and the impact will be more pronounced in these areas due to the sandy terrain, which causes buildings to suffer greater damage during seismic events.”

He also talked about the probability of future earthquakes and said, based on the history of seismic events, it is very likely that a strong earthquake will hit soon.

“An earthquake of 8.2 magnitude occurred in 1934, and in 2015, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake affected Nepal. Additionally, the largest earthquake in 1505 had a magnitude of about 8.3,” he said.

“According to this, everyone should be prepared that in the coming time, an earthquake of high intensity will definitely occur once again and its impact will also be visible. It is very difficult to say when this earthquake will occur though,” he said.

The expert also stated that the importance of preparedness, highlighting that the earthquakes observed so far have not reached the expected intensity.

Talking about earthquake risks in Uttarakhand, Professor Malik pointed to historical evidence and said, “Uttarakhand experienced a significant earthquake in 1505 with a magnitude of about 8.3, followed by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in 1803.”

Looking at the past trends and pattern, he cautioned that Uttarakhand may expect high-intensity earthquakes every 300 to 500 years in the future.

He also explained the recent surge in earthquake activity and highlighted the geological factors behind such occurrences.

“This earth is situated on tectonic plates, with fluid beneath it. These plates continually move, and when they collide or come into contact, seismic energy is released, leading to earthquakes,” he said.

On Tuesday, earthquake tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region with some people coming out of their residences and offices for safety.

The National Centre for Seismology said two earthquakes hit Nepal on Tuesday – the first had 4.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale that hit Nepal at 2:25 pm. The other measured 6.2 on the Richter Scale and occurred at 2:51 pm.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:25:52 IST, Lat: 29.37 & Long: 81.22, Depth: 10 km, Location: Nepal,” National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 km, Location: Nepal,” it added.

