New Delhi: Amid speculation that Uttar Pradesh is planning to impose further lockdown for a fortnight given the recent spike in COVID cases, the state government has dismissed the news as "untrue". "The news doing rounds on social media about a possible lockdown is untrue," Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said in a statement on Wednesday.

Notably, this came after the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday observed that the measures being taken to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh are not sufficient. The court also suggested the state government that it should consider the option of another "selective lockdown" to contain the spread.

"We do not doubt government's will but we are equally conscious that measures being taken are not enough and needed to be made more severe and stringent but of course, workable too at the same time," the bench observed. While issuing various directions to the state government, the bench, in one of its observations, also said, "When we have to balance between bread and butter and life, the latter has to prevail."

“Food is for life to survive and not vice-versa. We do not think that a lockdown for a fortnight would bring the economy of the state to such a halt that people would die of hunger,” the bench observed, apparently suggesting the government to impose another lockdown for a fortnight.

As of now, there are weekend restrictions in Uttar Pradesh. Further, the lockdown will continue in the containment zones till August 31.

All schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions will remain closed till August 31. Online classes will continue during this period.

Metro rail services, political and social functions, entertainment events and religious congregations have also been banned.