New Delhi: The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan’s intelligence agency, is planning a terrorist attack on the Ram Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on August 15, sources in the Research and Intelligence Wing (R&AW), India’s premier intelligence agency, have revealed. Also Read - Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Modi Govt to Roll Out Development Projects Worth Rs 500 Crore in Ayodhya on August 5

According to the R&AW sources, the ISI is training terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Afghanistan to launch an attack on the religious site. Between three to five groups of terrorists, as per sources, are to be sent for the attack. Also Read - Ahead of 'Bhumi Pujan' For Ram Mandir on August 5, Yogi Adityanath Visits Ayodhya

The plan, as per the intelligence agency, is to make it look like an ‘internal’ attack within India. Further, it has also been found that the VVIPs will remain on the target of the terrorists so that the impact of this attack is felt ‘at large’. Also Read - Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: PM Modi Likely to Attend 'Bhumi Pujan' on August 5, Say Sources

The development has prompted the security establishment to tighten checks on ‘activities’ in Delhi, Ayodhya and Kashmir.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on August 5, perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The day will also mark the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

August 15, meanwhile, marks the Independence Day of India.