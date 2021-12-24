Kanpur: Raids by the Income Tax department at perfume manufacturer Piyush Jain’s premises has unearthed so much cash that a day later officials are still counting the notes. The I-T raids are being conducted at the residence, factory, office, cold store and petrol pump of the perfume trader in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, as sweel as in Mumbai and Gujarat.Also Read - Bihar Police Raid Newly Wed Bride's Bedroom in Liquor Search, Mother-in-Law Faints

According to reports, I-T department sources said Rs 150 crore cash has been recovered so far. Photos from the raid showed the shelves of two iron cupboards filled with bundles of cash.

Photos also showed IT and GST officials squatting on a floral sheet spread in the middle of a room and surrounded by yet more piles of cash, and three note-counting machines.

The total amount of money recovered is still being counted. The raids began on Thursday (December 23) and are still underway, sources said.