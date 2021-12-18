Lucknow: Months before the beginning of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Income Tax (I-T) Department on Saturday morning raided the residence of Samajwadi Party (SP) national secretary Rajeev Rai in Mau- who is considered to be a close aide of party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Raids are also being conducted at the premises of RCL Group promoter Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri.Also Read - With Eye On UP Election, PM Narendra Modi To Meet 40 MPs From Poll-Bound State Today

It is suspected that the raids were carried out by the I-T department on the suspicion of tax evasion. However, Rai has called the raids bogus, saying he has no criminal background. Also Read - UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Sets Aside Differences With Uncle Shivpal, Stiches Alliance Ahead Of Polls

“This is IT department. I’ve no criminal background or black money. I help people and government didn’t like it. This is a result of that. If you do anything, they’ll make a video, register an FIR, you’ll fight a case unnecessarily. There is no use let procedure complete,” Rai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - UP Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Makes A Massive Statement, Says Congress To Contest ...

Meanwhile, on learning of the raids, SP workers gathered outside Rai’s residence and raised an outcry. Police have been posted to maintain law and order and keep the situation under control.