Kannauj: The Income Tax department is conducting a raid at Samajwadi Paty MLC Pushparaj Jain Pampi’s residence in Kannauj. According to reports, the raid began at 7am and is underway. Pushparaj Jain is the same perfume merchant who launched the ‘Samajwadi Perfume’ few weeks back.

Pushpraj came under spotlight after his name got mixed up with Piyush Jain, a UP trader who has been sent to judicial custody after over Rs 194 crore in cash was unearthed at properties linked to him.

Tax raids/searches going in UP, Samajwadi party claims that raids are being conducted on its party MLC Pushpraj Jain ‘Pammi’. More details are awaited from relevant authorities pic.twitter.com/FVJii0XY76 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2021

Both Pushpraj and Piyush have the same first initial and the same surname, Jain. They hail from the same neighbourhood, Jain street in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj. The two are in the same trade of perfumes, and both their names are frequently cropping up in a bitterly contested election campaign.