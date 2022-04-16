Jahangirpuri Violence Latest Update: In the wake of the violent clash that broke out between two groups in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on Saturday evening, Uttar Pradesh Police said it has deployed sufficient security forces in sensitive areas and in areas adjoining Delhi. Giving details, Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law & Order, Uttar Pradesh, said strict action will be taken against anti-social elements.Also Read - Violence At Hanuman Jayanti Rally In Delhi's Jahangir Puri, Amit Shah Speaks To Top Cop | Live Updates

"In view of the incident in Delhi, we've directed field officers to patrol and deploy sufficient force in sensitive areas and in areas adjoining Delhi. Strict action will be taken against anti-social elements. We're sharing real-time info with Delhi Police," Prashant Kumar said.

"In view of incident in Delhi, we've directed field officers to patrol & deploy sufficient force in sensitive areas & in areas adjoining Delhi. Strict action to be taken against anti-social elements.We're sharing real-time info with Delhi Police:Prashant Kumar,ADG, Law & Order, UP

Several people including police personnel were injured in the violent clash in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he has spoken to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over the matter and added that all steps are being taken to ensure peace in the area.

“Spoke to the LG. He assured that all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that the guilty will not be spared,” Kejriwal said.

The clash between the two communities took a violent turn after stones were pelted at a procession taken out on the occasion Hanuman Jayanti.

“The incident of stone pelting on the procession is highly condemnable. Strict action should be taken against those who are guilty. I appeal to all people — keep peace by holding each other’s hand,” Kejriwal tweeted.

“I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. The Central government has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital; appeal to people to maintain peace,” he said.

In the meantime, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has said that the situation is under control and adequate forces have been deployed in the area.