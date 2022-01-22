Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has approached the Supreme Court seeking interim bail to campaign in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, reported news agency ANI. Khan, in his plea, said that the state has “adopted all means available” to delay the proceedings on his three remaining bail applications to ensure that he remains incarcerated during the state assembly elections set to be held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 and can’t campaign for his party.Also Read - BJP Releases Second List of 85 Candidates For UP Elections 2022. Check Full List of Names Here

He further said that although said that been able to secure bail in all other cases pending against him, proceedings in the three cases have been "purposefully" delayed. Khan has been lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur jail since February 2020 with many cases registered against him.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.