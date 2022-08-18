Kanpur: A day ahead of Krishna Janmashtami, the Railway Police Force (RPF) in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur has been accused of forcefully collecting donations of Rs 2,100 from vendors in the name of Janmashtami celebrations. As per a report by India Today, a receipt of Rs 2,100 is being deducted from vendors working in Kanpur Central station.Also Read - Delhi, Experience Theatrical Krishna This Janamashtami! Check Dates, Time, Tickets For Dance Drama Here

The donation slip has the stamp of Shri Krishna Janmashtami RPF Barrack Jhakarkati Kanpur. The station's vendors have also alleged that the RPF is extorting donations in the name of God. An investigation has been ordered into the matter now.

However, it is being said that the Railway General Manager, General Manager North Central Railway (GMNCR), Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), and higher officials of CTM and RPF were informed about the fund collection. "The matter has come to notice through the authorities. The message tweeted to RPF has been forwarded. The matter is being probed," said Ashutosh Singh, Deputy CTM.

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. It is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The largest celebration of this festival takes place in the cities of Mathura and Vrindavan, where Krishna is believed to have been born and spent his time while growing up.

This year, there is a bit of confusion regarding the date and timings of Krishna Janmashtami, whether it will be celebrated on Thursday, August 18 or Friday, August 19, 2022.

According to the Vedic Panchang, Ashtami Tithi will begin from 9:21 pm on August 18 and will end at 10:59 pm on August 19, 2022 so it will be celebrated on both days while the Nishith Puja time begins from 12:02 am on August 18 and ends at 12:48 pm on the same day.