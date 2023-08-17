Home

Jaunpur Horror: Men Try To Abduct And Rape Teenage Girl; 5 Held After Video Goes Viral | Watch

In the video, at least four of the attackers can be seen molesting the girl and attempting to force themselves upon her as the victim desperately struggles to keep the men off her.

Screengrab from video shared on X (formerly Twitter)

New Delhi: A shocking video has emerged from a village in Machhilshahr area of Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district showing a group of at least six men trying to abduct and allegedly rape a teenage girl in a field in the middle of the night.

According to a police complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the accused men took away their teen daughter after making her unconscious when the family was sleeping on the verandah of their house.

Meanwhile, the video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms and evoked outraged from users.

In the video, at least four of the attackers can be seen molesting the girl and attempting to force themselves upon her as the victim desperately struggles to keep the men off her and cries out for help.

The accused finally let go off her and flee the spot after girl’s cries raised an alarm in the village, reports said.

Citing the woman’s complaint, a senior official said the complainant, along with her husband and daughter were sleeping in the verandah of the house on the night of August 14 when six youths with whom they had an old enmity came and took away the daughter by making her unconscious.

The mother has alleged that the teenager was taken to a nearby sugarcane field where all of them tried to rape her, ASP (Rural) Shailendra Singh told news agency PTI. On hearing the girl’s screams, her family members reached the farm after which the accused ran away while abusing them.

संदर्भित घटना के सम्बन्ध में पीड़िता की मां की तहरीर पर थाना मछलीशहर पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर विवेचना क्षेत्राधिकारी मछलीशहर द्वारा सम्पादित की जा रही है। घटना से संबंधित 06 संदिग्ध आरोपियों को हिरासत में ले कर पूछताछ की जा रही है। अन्य आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित हैं। — Jaunpur police (@jaunpurpolice) August 16, 2023

The mother said that they did not complain due to public shame, but the accused themselves made the video of the incident viral on Wednesday after which a case was registered against six persons — Ashish, Vicky, Gore, Pramod, Pappu and Seshamani.

Another video doing the rounds on social media showed two of the accused being carried by the cop after sustaining some injuries.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said that five of the accused in the case were arrested on Wednesday while efforts are on to nab the sixth.

(With PTI inputs)

