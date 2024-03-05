Home

Uttar Pradesh

Jaya Prada Appears Before Rampur Court, Granted Conditional Bail

Jaya Prada Appears Before Rampur Court, Granted Conditional Bail

Non-bailable warrants (NBW) were issued against her seven times, but the police could not produce her before the court.

While hearing the case, the court first took her into judicial custody and she had to stand in the dock for some time. (File)

Jaya Prada Appears Before UP Court: Jaya Prada, former MP and actor appeared before a court in Rampur on Monday and was later granted conditional bail. The court had on February 27 declared her an “absconder” and directed police to arrest her and produce her before it on March 6.

Trending Now

Jaya Prada appeared before the court in connection with two cases related to election code violations.

You may like to read

The actor was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rampur in 2004 and 2009 on a Samajwadi Party ticket. However, the party expelled her subsequently after which she joined the BJP and fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on the party ticket from Rampur where she was defeated by the Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan.

In these cases, the special MP-MLA court issued several summons but the former MP did not appear before it. Subsequently, non-bailable warrants (NBW) were issued against her seven times, but the police could not produce her before the court.

On February 27, the court declared her an “absconder” and directed police to arrest her and produce her before it on March 6. However, Jaya Prada reached the court on Monday with her advocates and appeared before the court of MP-MLA Special Court Magistrate Shobhit Bansal.

After the court’s February 27 order asking police to arrest her, Jaya Prada had filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court seeking quashing of the non-bailable warrant issued against her. Her petition was dismissed.

While hearing the case, the court first took her into judicial custody and she had to stand in the dock for some time.

After considering her plea that she was unwell, the court granted her conditional bail and ordered her to submit two sureties of Rs 20,000 each.

She assured the court that she would personally appear before it for every hearing and no application would be filed for exemption from appearance, he said.

Jaya Prada had been considered ‘absconding’ in two cases related to the violation of the code of conduct. The decision came after Jaya Prada failed to appear for a court hearing, despite repeated notices and non-bailable warrants against her.

The MP/MLA court in Rampur issued CrPC order 82 for her non-appearance even after issuing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) several times, regarding which Senior Prosecution Officer Amarnath Tiwari said that the 2019 election code of conduct case against Jayaprada was registered in the court of the Special MP/MLA Court, Rampur, in Kemri police station and Swar police station.

The order has been made and the next date has been fixed as March 6.

(With PTI & ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.