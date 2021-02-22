UP BUDGET 2021: The UP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the Noida international airport as the state presented its first paperless budget. The state government also increased the number of runways of the airport to six from the proposed two earlier. Also Read - UP Vidhan Sabha Mains Admit Card 2021 Released At uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in, Check Details Here

UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented Rs 5.50 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2022 in the state assembly. Reading out the budget speech from a laptop, FM Khanna said the target was to make Uttar Pradesh "Aatma Nirbhar" and ensure all-round development of the state.

"A budget of Rs 2,000 crore has been proposed for the Noida International Greenfield Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar. The airport is expected to go operational by 2023," Khanna said in his speech.

“With ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas’, this budget aims to bring, taps, electricity, roads, water in every household, alongside making every village digital,” CM Adityanath said.

According to officials, the entire project will be spread over 5,000 hectares and is estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore.

The first phase of the airport will be spread over 1,334 hectares and cost Rs 4,588 crore. The project is being managed and operated by Noida International Airport (NIAL), a special agency floated by the government, according to officials.

In NIAL, the Noida Authority has a stake of 37.5 per cent, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has 12.5 per cent, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) gas 12.5 per cent, and the remaining 37.5 per cent stake belongs to the UP government.

The airport, the third in the national capital region after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport and Ghaziabad’s Hindon airport, is touted to have six to eight runways, the most in India, when fully built, the officials said.

Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG had on November 29 emerged as the highest bidder to develop the Jewar airport on the outskirts of Delhi, outbidding competitors like Adani Enterprises, DIAL and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holding.

Some of the key fund allocation in the UP budget includes Rs 10,029 crore for housing, Rs 7,000 crore for PM Awas Yojana, Rs 5,000 crore for PM Sadak Yojana, Rs 3,100 crore for farmer’s pension, Rs 100 crore for metro rail projects in Gorakhpur and Varanasi, Rs 140 crore for Ayodhya, and Rs 50 crore for coronavirus vaccination.