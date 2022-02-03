Jewar Assembly Constituency: Jewar is an assembly constituency under Gautam Buddh Nagar District in western Uttar Pradesh. Jewar has become a new business hub and a focal point of politics this time because it has attracted many international investors with its line-up of projects, such as the Noida International airport, Film City, medical device park and other mega projects in the region.Also Read - 156 Candidates With Criminal Cases, 38 Illiterates, 280 Millionaires in Fray in 1st Leg of UP Polls | Deets Inside

And with Jewar becoming the spurring growth in western Uttar Pradesh, political parties are nominating their veteran leaders to contest from the seat this assembly elections. Currently, Thakur Dhirendra Singh is the incumbent MLA from Jewar, who won the state assembly elections for the first time in 2017 on a BJP ticket. Singh defeated Vedram Bhati from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 22,173 votes. This year, the BSP has named Narendra Dedha (50) from the seat, while Congress has fielded Manoj Chaudhary (50) Also Read - Sitapur Assembly Election 2022: SP Held This Seat For 15 Years, But Now BJP Rules It. What Will Happen in This Election?

The Jewar seat grabbed eyeballs after the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) nominated senior leader Avtar Singh Bhadana (60), a BJP leader who had joined the RLD a few days ago, for this constituency. Bhadana is a native of Faridabad, has won four times as an MP, from Meerut in UP and Faridabad in Haryana, on Congress and INLD tickets, then switched to the BJP and won the Meerapur Assembly seat in Muzaffarnagar, UP, in 2017. Just days to go for the current Assembly elections, he switched to the RLD, and got himself the Jewar ticket. Also Read - Lucknow Cantt Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP be Able to Retain This High-Profile Seat 'Safe'?

Date of Polling: Thursday, 10 February 2022

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Jewar constituency: Candidates in fray

Manoj Chaudhary , Congress

, Congress Dhirendra Singh , BJP

, BJP Avtar Singh Bhadana , RLD

, RLD Narendra Bhati Dada, BSP

JEWAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Dhirendra Singh BJP Winner 102,979 48.71% 22,173 Vedram Bhati BSP Runner Up 80,806 38.22% Narender Nagar SP 3rd 13,239 6.26% Kamal Sharma RLD 4th 9,016 4.26% None Of The Above NOTA 5th 1,276 0.60% Vinod RS 6th 1,241 0.59% Yogesh Kumar IND 7th 1,053 0.50% Vinod Kumar Sharma RKMP 8th 906 0.43% Sumita Vaid Dixit IND 9th 898 0.42%

About Noida International Airport in Jewar:

The airport, the second international aerodrome in Delhi-National Capital Region, is expected to be operational by September 2024 with an initial capacity to handle 1.2 crore passengers per annum. The airport will help decongest the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in the national capital. It will serve the people of cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighbouring areas.

The airport is spread across an area of 5,000 acres and is being developed by Zurich International Airport AG at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crores.

The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress, and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).