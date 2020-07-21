New Delhi: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, a journalist working with a local daily was shot at by 5 people after he filed a complaint against them for allegedly harassing his niece. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow Police Announces Bounty of Rs 20,000 on Vikas Dubey's Brother Deep Prakash

The journalist, who was identified as Vikram Joshi, was rushed to a hospital where is condition is said to be ‘critical’. A total of 9 people, including the five main accused, have been arrested by the police for the incident which took place late last night. Also Read - Lockdown Extension: After Uttar Pradesh, Weekend Lockdown to be Imposed Here From July 24

“5 accused have been arrested in connection with the case wherein a journalist was shot at by unknown persons in Vijay Nagar”, Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP Ghaziabad, said, adding that the police was informed by the victim’s brother that the attack took place when he was returning from their sister’s place Monday night. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown News: Will Delhi-Noida Border Open After July 31? Check Details Here

Also, the station-in charge has been suspended and a departmental probe initiated after the journalist’s family alleged inaction by the police. Efforts are also on the nab some more people.

Station in-charge suspended and departmental inquiry initiated after family of journalist attacked in Ghaziabad alleged inaction by police. Total nine people have been arrested in the matter, efforts to nab another accused underway. https://t.co/Y6OqROFUew — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 21, 2020

In the CCTV footage of the incident, the journalist can be seen riding bike with his 2 daughters. Suddenly, a group of men surround them and start pulling him up and beating him. His daughters can be seen running away as the bike falls.

While the shooting is not seen in the video, the attackers can be seen dragging the journalist towards a car and hitting him before running away. Soon, the older daughter rushes towards him, crying and screaming for help. A couple of people are then seen rushing to help the injured.

Reacting to this incident, Congress General Secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: “Ghaziabad is in NCR. If this is state of law and order here, you can imagine how the law and order situation is in the whole of UP. A journalist was shot because he complaint to the police against the molestation of his niece. How will any common man feel safe in this jungle raj?”