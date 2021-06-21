Lucknow: A journalist and two others have been booked by the Uttar Pradesh police under a list of 18 charges for making false allegations against Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust’s general secretary Champat Rai in an alleged land grab case. An FIR was lodged against the trio based on the complaint of Bijnor resident Sanjay Bansal, who claimed himself as Champat Rai’s brother. Champat Rai and his brothers have been facing questions over controversial land deals in Ayodhya. Also Read - 11-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in UP's Bareilly; Police Suspect Rape And Murder

The three persons — Journalist Vineet Narain, Alka Lahoti and Rajnish — have been booked for creating an objectionable and indecent Facebook post against Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust’s general secretary Champat Rai, Nagina police station’s in-charge Krishna Murari Dohre told PTI. Also Read - Lucknow Man Says No Antibody Developed Even After Taking Covid Vaccine, Files Police Complaint

In his complaint, Bansal said that a man named Vineet has made several objectionable and derogatory remarks against the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust’s general secretary in his Facebook post. Bansal also annexed to his complaint a screenshot of Vineet’s Facebook post, the SHO said. Also Read - UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Registration Date Extended Till This Date, Apply Now At uppbpb.gov.in

The complainant further said that when he called up the mobile phone linked to the Facebook account, the man receiving the call said the post was written on the instruction of a woman living in Nagina.

The SHO said that the complainant also accused the person receiving the call of calling him names and threatening him.

Bijnor’s Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh said on the basis of the Facebook post, the police have lodged an FIR under various penal sections for “promoting enmity on the grounds of religion”, giving “false evidence” by forging a fake document, using objectionable language, “cheating” and “trespass”, among other charges.

The trust general secretary was recently accused by AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other Opposition leaders of buying some land for then Ram temple premises in Ayodhya at an inflated price, but Rai has refuted those allegations.