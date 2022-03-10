Kairana Election Result LIVE: Welcome to India.Com’s LIVE coverage of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results. The India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Kairana Assembly constituency where the counting of votes began at 8 AM under the supervision of returning officers appointed by the Election Commission. Kairana is one of the 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh which comes under Shamli district. In 2017, Nahid Hasan of Samajwadi Party had won this seat by defeating Mriganka Singh from Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 21162 votes. The key candidates this time from this constituency include Haji Akhlaq from Congress, Mriganka Singh from BJP, Nahid Hassan from SP, and Rajendra Singh Upadhyay from BSP.Also Read - Gorakhpur (Urban) Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin 8 AM